Tom and Ariana reveal why they would leave Vanderpump's rules

Saying goodbye to Vanderpump Rules SURe will not be easy.
On Tuesday night, the eighth season of Bravo's juicy reality show began with more drama than ever. And although many of the original cast members are still part of the fun, they join a new group of waiters and employees.
With that in mind, I could Tom Sandoval Y Ariana Madix Have you ever seen yourself leaving the show? Justin Sylvester asked fans' favorites at E! digital series Just the sip And your answers may surprise you.
"I think the only way for me personally, because I love it and I want to do it and keep it up as long as I hope they have me, so the only way I would feel comfortable moving away would be if I am more than reserved and busy to the point of not being able to eat, "Ariana shared. "It would have to reach a point where it makes no sense, which is far from where we are now."
Tom added: "I totally agree with what you just said. I'm on the same page. I love doing the program. I like to contribute. I think it would be that moment when I'm so busy making millions of dollars a day where I don't I can appear and film. "
In addition, there is still much drama that must be captured and resolved between Lisa Vanderpumpof the group
Later this season, Jax Taylor and Tom's friendship will be tested before a very special wedding. Ariana will be crying "wanting to get in my car and drive away and never come back." And that is just a sip of what will come in the previews.
"Every year, we always make it happen," Tom shared when he talked about how the drama stays fresh, authentic and interesting for the viewers. "I think the key is to pretend it's your last season every time."
Ariana added: "I think the key is to get drunk, have a Fancy AF cocktail and be yourself because we are all different and we are all great personalities."
Speaking of alcohol, viewers may want to consider getting Tom and Ariana's new book properly titled AF Luxury Cocktails. They may want to raise a glass for a couple who makes their own way of life.
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesday at 9 p.m. only in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
Watch Daily pop weekdays in E! at 12 p.m.