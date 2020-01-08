Tom and Ariana reveal why they would leave Vanderpump's rules

Saying goodbye to Vanderpump Rules SURe will not be easy.

On Tuesday night, the eighth season of Bravo's juicy reality show began with more drama than ever. And although many of the original cast members are still part of the fun, they join a new group of waiters and employees.

With that in mind, I could Tom Sandoval Y Ariana Madix Have you ever seen yourself leaving the show? Justin Sylvester asked fans' favorites at E! digital series Just the sip And your answers may surprise you.

"I think the only way for me personally, because I love it and I want to do it and keep it up as long as I hope they have me, so the only way I would feel comfortable moving away would be if I am more than reserved and busy to the point of not being able to eat, "Ariana shared. "It would have to reach a point where it makes no sense, which is far from where we are now."