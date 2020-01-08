Tisha Campbell's last bullying suit, Martin Lawrence Dubs & # 39; Bulls ** t & # 39 ;, insists he still loves her

WENN / Nicky Nelson / Judy Eddy

In a new interview in the magazine, the star of & # 39; Bad Boys for Life & # 39; He is clarifying the impact the demand had on his series, & # 39; Martin & # 39 ;, which ended in 1997 after five seasons.

Up News Info –

Martin Lawrence has finally opened on Tisha CampbellThe accusation of sexual harassment against him after more than two decades. In a new interview with GQ, the "Bad Boys for Life"Star denied the claim and made clear the impact the lawsuit had on" Martin, "which ended in 1997 after five seasons.

When asked about the reason for the cancellation in the new interview, Martin said, "Well, how can I say this? It was just the time to finish. Let's say it that way. It was just that, at that time, there were some, um, they said some things that … "He was referring to the lawsuit, although he ruled that it would ever happen. "None of that was true. There were many bulls ** t," he said.

In 1997, Tisha said he experienced "obsessive" physical and emotional abuse by Martin, including "repeated and growing sexual harassment, sexual assault and violent threats," on the set of "Martin." He later refused to film most of the fifth season, which led viewers of the show to assume that their contentious lawsuit was the reason why "Martin" ended in his fifth season. However, Martin refuted this notion.

The comedian said in the GQ interview: "I decided to leave the program. I decided to end it. People said they canceled me, but that was not the case. I decided to leave the program."

However, despite all the things that happened in the past, Martin and Tisha remain on good terms. They have spent time together and Martin even said in the interview that he still loves the "House Party" star. "I love Tisha," he told the interviewer. "I've seen her then and now, from time to time, always nothing but love. I have nothing but love for her, and I've always had her."