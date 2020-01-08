This is how the catfish will be different this season: in addition, Nev Schulman explains why he is grateful for the show as a father

Catfish the television show has been aired for almost a decade. In 2020, Nev Schulman continues to find people who are talking with other humans who may or may not be the person they represent to be online.

The eighth season of the show premieres tonight and there will be a twist. They are taking the cases of loved ones who feel that their friend, family member or partner is being lied to by someone they have met on the Internet.

Usually, the person who is being lied writes for help, but the host opened up about what made them make the change.

"Because we discovered that we received so many emails from friends or family from someone who could not see, despite their efforts to talk to them about it, they did not listen and certainly did not accept that this relationship outside seems suspicious. As a last resort, These friends approached the program and said, "You know, I've tried to talk to my friends and they won't listen to me." Maybe they'll listen to you! "He told Up News Info.

Schulman went on to say: ‘It was interesting because we would make them enter the episode and immediately convince the person to allow us to help them, unlike other seasons in which they have often approached. In this case, they are surprised that they are listening to us, so each episode immediately begins with an interesting new dynamic that has been really great. "

The series has had multiple changes to prevent the program from becoming obsolete. Since Max Joseph left until he had a series of famous co-hosts, people are still tuning into the basic element of MTV.

Nev is finding a new appreciation for the series now that he is a married father of two children. Not only does it give you job stability every time it is renewed, but you also expect that helping others positively affect your children.

Ad

Catfish airs on Wednesday at 8 p.m.



Post views:

0 0