Things are going well for Marty and Wendy in Ozark (No!)

It's time to go back to Ozark, but things are not necessarily going well for Marty and Wendy.

The third season, which premieres on March 27 on Netflix, begins six months after the events of the end of the second season. The casino is in operation, but Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) are fighting for control of their family's destiny. Marty is about maintaining the status quo, while Wendy, helped by an alliance with Helen (Janet McTeer) and the leader of the drug cartel Omar (Felix Solis), plots for expansion. Everything changes when Wendy's brother, Ben (Tom Pelphrey) comes to the city and brings chaos with him.

The third season cast also includes the Emmy winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery Y Jessica Frances Dukes.

The first breakthrough of the new season, then, shows the casino's appearance … and the danger of everything.