Things are going well for Marty and Wendy in Ozark (No!)

It's time to go back to Ozark, but things are not necessarily going well for Marty and Wendy.
The third season, which premieres on March 27 on Netflix, begins six months after the events of the end of the second season. The casino is in operation, but Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) are fighting for control of their family's destiny. Marty is about maintaining the status quo, while Wendy, helped by an alliance with Helen (Janet McTeer) and the leader of the drug cartel Omar (Felix Solis), plots for expansion. Everything changes when Wendy's brother, Ben (Tom Pelphrey) comes to the city and brings chaos with him.
The third season cast also includes the Emmy winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery Y Jessica Frances Dukes.
The first breakthrough of the new season, then, shows the casino's appearance … and the danger of everything.
Season two of Ozark He received two Emmy awards. Garner won by playing Ruth Langmore and Bateman won by directing the series. Bateman and Linney were also nominated for their performance in the series. Ozark He also received an Outstanding Drama Series nomination.
Ozark Released for the first time in 2017, it followed Marty Byrde, a Chicago financial advisor, after moving to the Ozarks. In Ozarks, he was assigned the task of expanding a larger laundering operation for a Mexican drug cartel.
Creators Bill Dubuque Y Mark williams serve as executive producers with Bateman, Chris Mundy ad John shiban.
Ozark The third season premieres on Friday, March 27 on Netflix.