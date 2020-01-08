The world reacts after Iran fires rockets at US forces in Iraq | News

Iran fired more than a dozen rockets at two Iraqi military bases that house US troops on Wednesday morning, the Pentagon confirmed.

The missiles targeted the Ain al-Asad base in Anbar province and an installation near Erbil airport in northern Iraq and were fired in retaliation for the murder of their main commander Qassem Soleimani by the U.SIran said.

Plus:

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, said he would make a statement about the attacks on Wednesday morning in Washington.

As tension increases, governments in other parts of the world are calling for a return to diplomacy and considering plans to withdraw their citizens.

Below are reactions from around the world.

Iran launches missile attacks against US forces in Iraq

Japan

Japan urged governments to do everything possible to help ease tensions after the missile attacks, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to suspend a visit this weekend to SAudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Japanese chief cabinet spokesman Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that his "government will coordinate with related governments to gather information while ensuring the safety of Japanese citizens in the region."

"Japan will also urge all related nations to make their greatest diplomatic effort to improve relations," he added.

Japan is sending a war to the Gulf to help protect Japanese ships and oil tankers traveling in the area.

Australia

After the attacks, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that all troops and diplomatic personnel in his country in Iraq were safe.

Around 300 Australian defense personnel are stationed in Iraq.

Morrison said he had discussed the situation between the United States and Iran with Trump on Tuesday during a call about forest fires in Australia.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Morrison said in reference to the murder of Soleimani: "The United States has taken the measure that they must address what intelligence they claim they have received, what they were putting at risk and threatening their interests ".

The philippines

The Philippines has ordered its citizens to leave Iraq in the wake of Iran's attacks, the Philippine Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

"The alert level throughout Iraq was raised to alert level 4 to request mandatory evacuation," said Eduardo Méndez, a spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The department said there are 1,600 Filipinos working in Iraq, more than half in the Kurdistan region and the rest in US and foreign facilities in Baghdad and in commercial establishments in Erbil.

A Philippine coast guard patrol vessel, newly acquired from France and en route to the Philippines, was ordered to sail to Oman and Dubai to help Filipinos who may need to leave.

"Filipino workers abroad will be taken to safer ports where they can be transported by plane, as necessary," the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who heads a newly created committee to prepare for evacuations, said Tuesday that the government was preparing planes for Filipinos in Iraq and Iran who wanted to return to their homes or move to safer areas.

Around 2.3 million people in the Philippines work in the Middle East as domestic workers, construction workers, engineers and nurses.

Pakistan

Pakistan issued a statement advising citizens who plan to visit Iraq to exercise "maximum caution."

"In view of the recent events and the security situation prevailing in the region, Pakistani citizens are recommended to exercise maximum caution when planning a visit to Iraq at this time," the statement said.

"Those who are already in Iraq are advised to maintain close contact with the Pakistani Embassy in Baghdad."

India

India has advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential trips to Iraq until further notice.

Those already in the country have been told to be alert and avoid traveling around the country.

New Zealand

New Zealand's interim prime minister, Winston Peters, said Wednesday that he expressed concern over the escalation of hostilities between Iran and the United States.

"Now is the time for moderation and escalation, and for diplomacy to take over … the government has been informed that all New Zealand personnel are as safe as possible in these developing circumstances," Peters said. .

New Zealand has 50 military personnel in Iraq, where Iran attacked two bases on Wednesday. The Taji camp, where most New Zealanders are stationed, was not attacked, Peters said.