The woman who inspired the movie & # 39; Hustlers & # 39; demand to the producer of Jennifer Lopez for $ 40 million!

The woman who inspired the 2019 movie, Hustlers, with Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez and Keke Palmer, is suing the J Lo production company for a whopping $ 40 million.

Samantha Barbash is suing Nuyorican Productions for $ 20 million in compensatory damages and $ 20 million in punitive damages, according to TMZ, for claims that the company "exploited,quot; its image and its history without its permission.

He also claims that the film, which bombed at the box office, defamed his stellar reputation.

"The film shows Mrs. Barbash, played by Jennifer Lopez (& # 39; JLO & # 39;) as the leader of a group of adult dancers who drugged her clients and stole lush amounts of money while they were in their state incapacitated ", according to the lawsuit, obtained by page six.

"The defendants did not take precautions to protect Ms. Barbash's rights by creating a fictional character, or by creating a set of characters to turn the JLO character into a new fictional character; rather, they engaged in a systematic effort to make known that JLO was playing Miss Barbash. "