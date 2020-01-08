The Vanderpump rules & # 39; Jax and Brittany clarify the plans of the plan

Married Vanderpump Rules Partner Jax Taylor Y Brittany Cartwright They are still waiting to have children, and you can partially blame their castmates, because she doesn't want to end up like Phoebe friends.
In Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen On Tuesday, a fan asked them if they planned to have babies and how many.
"Let's clarify what is happening right now with our baby preparation," Jax said. "We went and started (trying) a month, and then we stopped, we had Stassi and Lala's weddings, and we are there, so that's a problem," Jax said.
Vanderpump Rules& # 39; Lala Kent Pledged to Randall emmett in September 2018. Since then, he announced that they plan to get married in April. Co-star Stassi Schroeder Pledged to Beau Clark in July 2019.
"Well, the short version is that we are trying to make sure we can get to Italy for Stassi and Beau's wedding and that I am not trapped at home because I am too pregnant," Brittany said. "So we are trying to plan it … yes, babies, I want babies."
"I don't mind being pregnant. I don't want to be so pregnant where I'm trapped like Phoebe in Friends-I can't go to your best friend's wedding! That is what matters to me! "
Taylor, 40, and Cartwright, 30, have long talked about their desire to have children.
"I have to be honest, I can't wait to take my kids a trick or treat and stay at home and hand out candy! It's the dream! Very soon!" Jax tweeted to a fan on Halloween 2018.
Week later, he told E! News & # 39; Justin Sylvester, "I am ready to start a family, have children and do everything."
"I can't wait to be a mother, so when it happens, we'll be very excited," said Brittany We weekly last November.
Jax and Brittany married in June 2019 in front of family and friends, including Stassi and Lala, as well as co-stars. Tom schwartz and wife Katie Maloney. They did not attend: Jax's mother.
"She wasn't at the wedding, and you know what, she didn't even call me on my wedding day, she hasn't contacted me at all," Jax said in Watch what happens live. "I'm sorry, I can be a little stubborn, but I'm the son and I feel it's a sensitive issue."
The two in the program were also asked which delivery partner gave them their worst wedding gift: the answer? Tom and Katie They did not give more details. They also said co-star Scheana Shay acted the most drunk and that Southern charm star Shep roseTheir behavior bothered them more.
