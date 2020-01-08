The Vanderpump rules & # 39; Jax and Brittany clarify the plans of the plan

Married Vanderpump Rules Partner Jax Taylor Y Brittany Cartwright They are still waiting to have children, and you can partially blame their castmates, because she doesn't want to end up like Phoebe friends.

In Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen On Tuesday, a fan asked them if they planned to have babies and how many.

"Let's clarify what is happening right now with our baby preparation," Jax said. "We went and started (trying) a month, and then we stopped, we had Stassi and Lala's weddings, and we are there, so that's a problem," Jax said.

Vanderpump Rules& # 39; Lala Kent Pledged to Randall emmett in September 2018. Since then, he announced that they plan to get married in April. Co-star Stassi Schroeder Pledged to Beau Clark in July 2019.

"Well, the short version is that we are trying to make sure we can get to Italy for Stassi and Beau's wedding and that I am not trapped at home because I am too pregnant," Brittany said. "So we are trying to plan it … yes, babies, I want babies."