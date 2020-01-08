The Ukrainian plane crash in Iran: black boxes and other questions

What happened on Wednesday morning?

The Boeing 737-800, operated by Ukraine International Airlines, left Tehran International Airport at 6:12 a.m. for Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, and the automatic transmission of flight data ceased abruptly two or three minutes later. It remained in the air for a few more minutes and crashed shortly before dawn.

No one survived Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said in a cheep On Wednesday there were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, including nine crew members, 10 people from Sweden, four from Afghanistan, three from Great Britain and three from Germany.

But separate breakdowns of the nationalities of the victims diverged, possibly because some passengers had dual citizenship. According to an Iranian count, there were 147 Iranians and two Canadians.

The Iranian Student News Agency, a state-run media organization, shared a video He said he showed the accident before dawn, with a plane, apparently on fire, descending into the distance before a burst of light filled the sky upon impact.

What did Ukraine and Iran say about the accident?

The first statements of both countries were somewhat contradictory.

Qassem Biniaz, an official with the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran, told the News Agency of the Islamic Republic, the official government news agency, that an engine caught fire and the pilot could not regain control.