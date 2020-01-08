The Ukrainian plane crash in Iran: black boxes and other questions

On Wednesday morning, a passenger plane bound for Ukraine exploded when it crashed into a field in Iran, just minutes after takeoff. The Boeing plane was operated by a Ukrainian carrier, and at least 176 people were on board. None survived.
There were no immediate indications that the accident was related to the recent tensions between Iran and the United States. But there were doubts about the cause, and there have been some contradictory statements by officials in Iran and Ukraine.
The so-called black box on the plane could help answer some of those questions, but Iranian officials may not deliver the device to Boeing, which would normally be involved in an investigation into what went wrong.
What happened on Wednesday morning?
The Boeing 737-800, operated by Ukraine International Airlines, left Tehran International Airport at 6:12 a.m. for Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, and the automatic transmission of flight data ceased abruptly two or three minutes later. It remained in the air for a few more minutes and crashed shortly before dawn.
No one survived Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said in a cheep On Wednesday there were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, including nine crew members, 10 people from Sweden, four from Afghanistan, three from Great Britain and three from Germany.
But separate breakdowns of the nationalities of the victims diverged, possibly because some passengers had dual citizenship. According to an Iranian count, there were 147 Iranians and two Canadians.
The Iranian Student News Agency, a state-run media organization, shared a video He said he showed the accident before dawn, with a plane, apparently on fire, descending into the distance before a burst of light filled the sky upon impact.
What did Ukraine and Iran say about the accident?
The first statements of both countries were somewhat contradictory.
Qassem Biniaz, an official with the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran, told the News Agency of the Islamic Republic, the official government news agency, that an engine caught fire and the pilot could not regain control.
Iranian news organizations linked to the government initially referred to technical problems with the plane, without providing details or evidence. The Ukrainian embassy in Iran initially issued a statement that rules out terrorism or a rocket attack as the cause of the accident.
But Ukraine's statement was later removed from the embassy's website and replaced by one that said it was too early to draw conclusions. The head of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, Ali Abedzadeh, said The semi-official Mehr news agency said that so far there was no evidence of technical problems.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said in a statement that he was "shocked and saddened,quot; that the accident "had claimed the lives of 176 people, including 63 Canadians."
"Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this shock is thoroughly investigated and that Canadian questions are answered," he added.
What about the black box?
After an accident, "black boxes,quot;, or flight data recorders, can help officials analyze what went wrong, and aircraft manufacturers often participate in those investigations. But in an interview with Mehr, Abedzadeh said Iran would not send flight data recorders to Boeing, an American company.
"We will not give the black box to the manufacturer and the Americans," Mehr said. Ukrainian officials, he said, will be involved in Iran's investigation of the accident.
In In a statement, Boeing said that “we are in contact with our airline customers and we support them in this difficult time. We are ready to help in any way that is necessary. "
Michael Huerta, former administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, said the fact that the accident happened in Iran could complicate the analysis of the accident.
"The different thing about this is that a hostile country is controlling the investigation," Huerta said. "In global aviation we would like to think that technical experts will rule the day, but since it is Iran, we will have to wait and see."
Does this have something to do with the Boeing planes that crashed in 2018 and 2019?
The plane that crashed in Tehran was a Boeing 737-800, which is a separate model of the 737 Max planes that crashed in Indonesia in October 2018 and in Ethiopia last March. The 737 Max jet, once popular, remains on the ground while researchers examine how an automated system on airplanes contributed to accidents.
Accidents involving 737-800 are relatively rare. The model is part of the 737 NG family, which is widely used and generally has a good safety record, but may need to be re-examined in the light of a security audit conducted by Boeing on the 737 Max.
Ukraine International Airlines said the plane that crashed was manufactured in 2016 and had a scheduled maintenance service on Monday.
Is this related to tensions between the United States and Iran?
There were no immediate indications that the plane had been shot down or otherwise attacked due to tensions between the two countries.
Those tensions increased in recent weeks as an American military contractor was killed in Iraq, militias backed by Iran stormed the US embassy complex in Baghdad, and Major General Qassim Suleimani, leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, died Friday in a plane attack American unmanned.
On Tuesday, Iran fired missiles at two bases in Iraq that housed US troops, in response to the assassination of General Suleimani. The damage seemed to be to the infrastructure of the bases, and not to the people at the sites.
On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet that Iran had "concluded,quot; its attacks against US forces and "does not seek escalation or war." But officials in the region warned that the statement did not mean that Iran had finished maneuvering.
In a statement about the accident, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: "The United States will continue to monitor this incident closely and is prepared to offer Ukraine all possible help. The United States asks for full cooperation with any investigation into the cause of the accident ".
David Gelles contributed reporting.
