The star of & # 39; Harriet & # 39 ;, Cynthia Erivo, rejects the invitation to appear in the BAFTA after the rejection of the nomination

The star of & # 39; Color Purple & # 39; He says no to the offer to perform at the next 73rd annual BAFTA Film Awards after it was rejected in the recently announced nominations.

Cynthia Erivo He reportedly rejected the opportunity to perform at the BAFTA Awards, because all the nominees for the gongs performance at the event were white.

The 33-year-old British actress received a strong tip for a BAFTA nomination for her role in the biopic "Harriet", about Harriet Tubman. However, when the nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, it quickly became clear that, although Cynthia had missed the approval, there were actually no colored actors in any of the major acting categories. Instead, stars like Cynthia, Lupita Nyong & # 39; oY Daniel Kaluuya honor was lost in favor of actors that include Margot Robbie, Scarlett JohanssonY Joaquin Phoenix.

According to Variety, BAFTA chiefs had invited Cynthia to appear at the ceremony on February 2 in December 2019, before the nominations were announced. It is said that his representatives explained that the actress would make a decision after the nominations, at which point she apparently rejected the invitation.

After the nominations were announced, movie fans expressed anger over the lack of diversity using the Twitter hashtag #BAFTASoWhite, and asked about the issue for the Press Association, BAFTA's executive director, Amanda Berry, He said: "Being totally honest, we are disappointed and that is not taking anything away from people who have been nominated."

She went on to cite the Rising Star category, which features "Top boy"Y"Blue story"star Micheal Ward, AwkwafinaY Kelvin Harrison Jr., among the nominees, as an example of how things will change in the future.

"That group was a much more diverse group of actors and again that is talent at the beginning of their career, so we are seeing these changes," he said.