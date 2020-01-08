The son of YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach rests

YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach and his family let his three-month-old son Crew rest, two weeks after his death.
The 29-year-old visited Instagram on Wednesday, January 8 to share the news. "We made our sweet baby rest today, and a part of me went with him," Boren wrote, along with a photo of his stepdaughter and three children, as well as a photo of his son's coffin.
"During his memorial, Carter reached out and grabbed my hand," he continued. "Then Cooper put his hand on ours and then Sydney put his on top. I'm very proud of them."
According to YouTuber's Instagram, on Christmas day she napped her late son Crew, but when she went to see him, something was wrong. "I was not breathing," he wrote in December. "We're living a nightmare, and I'm dying inside. Please pray for my baby. This can't be real."
In his post today, he continued: "We will always feel that we are missing a piece of our family, because we are. And until we get to heaven, I know that he is smiling, laughing and playing at the feet of Jesus. I just wish he were Here, we put a little blue cape with a "C,quot; on his coffin to celebrate our little Hero Crew. It was Jeff's idea and I loved it. Thanks to everyone who did it today, your support. It means a lot to us. #crewscrew #blueforcrew ".
Earlier this week, the YouTube star also visited Instagram to share a message with his fans and followers.
"I pray that you never have to experience what I have … see the things that I have seen … or read the things that I have read, in the last week and a half," began his long publication. "And if you do, I pray that you will be incredibly blessed with the support and love of those around you, as we have done. We have been impressed by the support, kindness and disinterest of so many in this community that we have never even had he gathered, and "thank you,quot; would never be enough. "
She continued: "Social networks can be a very toxic place, but what we have witnessed over the past week and a half has been really incredible. I am aware that many of you have not followed my family so far, and I am so happy that you're here. However, I want to ask you to check your heart before continuing, since I WILL NOT tolerate ANY negativity in this space. "
In addition, Boren thanked fans who continued to register and supported her and asked for "continuous prayers this week, the next few days will be difficult."
