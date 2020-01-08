The son of YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach rests

YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach and his family let his three-month-old son Crew rest, two weeks after his death.

The 29-year-old visited Instagram on Wednesday, January 8 to share the news. "We made our sweet baby rest today, and a part of me went with him," Boren wrote, along with a photo of his stepdaughter and three children, as well as a photo of his son's coffin.

"During his memorial, Carter reached out and grabbed my hand," he continued. "Then Cooper put his hand on ours and then Sydney put his on top. I'm very proud of them."

According to YouTuber's Instagram, on Christmas day she napped her late son Crew, but when she went to see him, something was wrong. "I was not breathing," he wrote in December. "We're living a nightmare, and I'm dying inside. Please pray for my baby. This can't be real."