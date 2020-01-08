The series & # 39; The Lord of the Rings & # 39; will add the actor of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; as a replacement for Will Poulter

%MINIFYHTMLe25b700e7ccb212727fadb4c639cbc7c9% %MINIFYHTMLe25b700e7ccb212727fadb4c639cbc7c10%

Robert Aramayo has been linked to the leading role in this adaptation of Amazon's small screen months after the actor of & # 39; Midsommar & # 39; Withdrew due to scheduling conflicts.

"game of Thrones"actor Robert Aramayo supposedly replace Will poulter on Amazon "The Lord of the rings"Adaptation of TV series.

Poulter abandoned the lead role in the project at the end of last year (2019) due to scheduling conflicts, according to Deadline.

The drama, based on the author J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved fantasy novels have already been collected for two seasons.

Aramayo played the young Ned Stark in two seasons of "Game of Thrones." He also starred in the miniseries "Harley and the Davidsons" and movies like "Nocturnal animals"Y"Eternal beauty".