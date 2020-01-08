The relationship between Ariel Winter and Luke Benward has changed "dramatically,quot; in recent months, says the source: this is how!

They haven't really been seeing each other for a long time, but it seems that Ariel Winter and Luke Benward's relationship is rapidly increasing! The two began as friends, but in the past two months, their type of relationship has apparently transformed "dramatically,quot; to the point that it can already be described as "serious."

Ariel and Luke first linked up in October and, as it seems, it's a whirlwind!

A source shared through HollywoodLife that "they have been close friends and have been in the same circle since at least 2016 / early 2017," adding that things changed between them after Ariel's separation from Levi Meaden in August.

It was then that they began to approach more than just friends, and things got pretty serious in a short time!

While this was not the case in October, when they were first seen together, insider information continued to emphasize that "that has changed dramatically in the last two months."

However, that does not mean that they are official, which means that they do not have "the talk,quot; yet.

Regardless of this, the insider explained to the same news media that "neither is supposed to be dating anyone else and they spend almost all of their free time together." They definitely have a connection and feel very comfortable with each other, since they were friends for a long time before things got hot. "

"Ariel loves how Luke has a positive vibe all the time, is always ready to have a good time, knows how to have fun and lets her be herself," they revealed to the post, and added that Ariel feels "sexy." and "safe,quot; with Luke.

Not to mention that they have a lot of fun together every time they go out!

Ad

They seem to have many things in common, so hopefully, Ariel and Luke will last!



Post views:

0 0