The posthumous Mac Miller album will be released on January 17

The legacy of Mac Miller is coming out with a new posthumous album after the rapper's death, UPI discovered. In an Instagram post this Wednesday, the artist's representatives revealed that Circles It will launch on January 17.

The fans of the artist know that it is a follow-up to his latest album, Swimming, released in August 2018. According to multiple reports, Mac's family claims that Jon Brion, a singer and producer, finished the record after Miller's death in September 2018.

In the social media statement, Malcolm's family revealed that he was working on a double conceptual album, with Circles being the second of the series. The idea behind this was to "swim in circles." Reportedly, Mac was almost complete when he passed away.

When Miller died, Jon reportedly went to work immediately and put everything on the album, using his time working with Mac and his conversations with him as a guide for the creative process. Mac's family declared that they were "eternally grateful,quot; for Jon's commitment.

Regarding the production process, as well as his feelings towards him, Mac's family said in his statement that it was a "complicated process,quot; and that the correct answer was finally unclear. In addition, additional information about the new account, @ 92tilinfinity, will eventually be released.

As previously reported, Malcolm died when he was 26 due to an overdose of cocaine, alcohol and fentanyl. It was only a few months after he and Ariana Grande canceled their relationship and she dated Pete Davidson.

Not long before his death, Mac was also arrested by the authorities for drinking and driving, which she referred to in an August issue of Vogue. "He was the best person in history, and he didn't deserve the demons he had," Ariana said in the interview at the time.

In September last year, an additional person was arrested in connection with his death. Police arrested Stephen Walker on drug charges, accusing him of selling counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.



