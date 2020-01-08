The pitcher of the Orioles, Miguel Castro, robbed at gunpoint: "They wanted to kill me,quot;

The pitcher of the Orioles, Miguel Castro, is grateful to be alive.
The reliever was recently held at gunpoint, the target of a robbery, while conducting a camp for major league aspirants in his home country, Dominican Republic.
"I almost lost my career," Castro published in his Instagram story (translated from Spanish). "Thank God, the gun got stuck … I am alive by the mercy of God."
"This has to stop," says the publication. "They took my chain and wanted to kill me. It's amazing, I was in a training camp trying to help those who want to reach the big leagues and these two boys jumped on me to take my chain with the intention of putting a bullet in me . This has to stop ".

The Orioles are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Castro
Castro, 25, made his major league debut in 2015 and pitched for the Rockies and the Blue Jays before arriving in Baltimore.