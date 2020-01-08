The pitcher of the Orioles, Miguel Castro, robbed at gunpoint: "They wanted to kill me,quot;

%MINIFYHTML37419b63e6f3214e63861f25b2c1b0ee9% %MINIFYHTML37419b63e6f3214e63861f25b2c1b0ee10%

The pitcher of the Orioles, Miguel Castro, is grateful to be alive.

The reliever was recently held at gunpoint, the target of a robbery, while conducting a camp for major league aspirants in his home country, Dominican Republic.

%MINIFYHTML37419b63e6f3214e63861f25b2c1b0ee11% %MINIFYHTML37419b63e6f3214e63861f25b2c1b0ee12%

"I almost lost my career," Castro published in his Instagram story (translated from Spanish). "Thank God, the gun got stuck … I am alive by the mercy of God."

"This has to stop," says the publication. "They took my chain and wanted to kill me. It's amazing, I was in a training camp trying to help those who want to reach the big leagues and these two boys jumped on me to take my chain with the intention of putting a bullet in me . This has to stop ".

MORE: Spring training report dates for the 30 MLB teams

You can read the full Instagram story post in Spanish here:

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f7/ba/miguel-castro-ig-embed-010820_oqb6v14hapqg1r7vsu2jhhrrj.jpg?t=-2054017769,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Orioles are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Castro, according to the publication:

Castro, 25, made his major league debut in 2015 and pitched for the Rockies and the Blue Jays before arriving in Baltimore.