The Mac Miller family will release the first posthumous album before the 28th birthday

Through a statement posted on the rapper's Instagram page & # 39; Self Care & # 39 ;, his relatives explain that the deceased MC was & # 39; well & # 39; in the recording process of & # 39; Circles & # 39; at the time of his death in 2018.

Mac MillerThe family is celebrating the rapper's legacy by revealing plans to release the album he had been working on before his premature death.

Circles, tracking its fifth offer, the 2018 Swimming, will reach retailers and broadcast services on January 17, two days before what would have been its 28th birthday.

In a statement posted on the Self Care MC Instagram page, family members write: "Here we are. The act of having to write this feels surreal."

"At the time of his death, Malcolm (Miller) was in the process of recording his fellow Swimming album, titled Circles. Two different styles that complemented each other, completing a circle: swimming in circles was the concept."

Miller, real name Malcolm McCormick, had been collaborating with the producer Jon Brion on the project, and was invited to help complete the songs after the death of the hip-hop star in September 2018.

"After listening to some of the first versions of the songs, (Jon) erased his calendar to help Malcolm refine them," explain their loved ones.

"After his death, Jon dedicated himself to finishing the Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of doing this work.

"This is a complicated process that does not have a correct answer. There is no clear path. We simply know that it was important for Malcolm that the world would listen to him."

The family concludes the press release expressing gratitude to Miller's devotees for their years of support.

"Thanks to all the fans who have supported him unconditionally over the years," the statement continues. "We miss him. We can imagine where Malcolm was going and appreciate where he was.

"We hope you take the time to listen. The expression on his face when everyone listened said it all."

Miller died of an accidental drug overdose at age 26.