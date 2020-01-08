The Mac Miller family announced that they will release their album entitled "Circles,quot;

Mac Miller has been remembered by his fans through his art, and especially his music. Now, they will have the opportunity to enjoy their talent even more a year after their death from an overdose.

In an Instagram post, Mac's family announced that they will release their next album, which he has been working on before his premature death. A family message sends words of hope to fans, who can listen to the album on January 17, just two days before Mac's 28th birthday.

"Circles,quot; is Mac's latest project, which was to be released as a "complementary album,quot; of his project entitled "Swimming." With the help of producer Jon Brian, the project came true in the absence of Mac.

"After his death, Jon dedicated himself to finishing the circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm," the message reads. "We are eternally grateful to Jon and those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of doing this work."

Although the path to complete "Circles,quot; has not been easy, the family says their decision to release it is based solely on what Mac would have wanted if he were still with us.

“We simply know that it was important for Malcolm that the world listen to it. One of the most difficult decisions in the process is the best way to inform people: how to communicate meaningfully while keeping sacred what must be kept sacred. ”

As we reported earlier, Mac Miller died of an apparent drug overdose. Almost a year after his death, authorities arrested the man who sold the pills to Mac, who were apparently mixed with fentanyl.

Hopefully, the Mac family can find some kind of peace now that their fans will listen to their final project. They end their message by saying:

“They force us to imagine where Malcolm would go and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen.