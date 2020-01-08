The last season of Modern Family was an unknown territory

After 11 years, Modern Family It is coming to an end.
The end of the series will air on Wednesday, April 8, and although there are still enough episodes for us to see, there are only four episodes left for the cast to film. That means the farewells have not yet really begun, and it seems that it also means that the end is not yet written in stone.
"We really didn't know (the end) from an early point," creator Steve Levitan He said during a farewell panel on the TV Press Association Winter Press Tour. It depends on what season we finish. If we had finished it last season, I think it probably would have revolved around the birth of new babies, but since we passed that point, we were in an unknown territory. So it's something we've been thinking about for about a year and a half … The editorial staff, we talk about where we are going to finish all the time so we can add some things to finish well. "
This season he has presented episode titles like "The Last Halloween,quot; and "The Last Christmas,quot;, which sound quite final but still don't feel so definitive, Ty burrell said.
"I am anticipating that (emotions) will happen while we are filming the last four real episodes. I have not really gone there yet," he said.
Despite the reports that Sarah HylandSteve's character could star in a spin-off, creator Steve Levitan says there are currently no plans to continue the world of Modern Family Past the end However, when asked if they would like to star in a spin-off, Reid ewing (Dylan) and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (Lily) They both raised their hands, and Julie Bowen said that if she could work with the same writers, team and cast, she would love it.
Regarding the current plans, the end of April 8 will be the true end for Modern Family.
The second half of the final season will feature a trip to Paris for the whole family, and although much of the cast was excited to be all together, unlike Los Angeles, when everyone goes home with their families every night, Eric Stonestreet He had a particularly silly story to share about his time in Paris.
"I ate butter and thought it was cheese," he began, and told a story about butter that was so good that he not only thought it was cheese, but hoped to eat it all if none of his co-stars wanted to do it. eat it and I planned to try to find it when I returned to the United States.
"I took a piece and put it in the middle of a piece of salami and rolled it up, and I think, is anyone else going to eat this cheese?" he said. "Then I thought that if (Julie Bowen) saw me doing that, I'm probably thinking, well, that's why she's overweight."
"I just thought you really liked butter!" Bowen added.
Modern Family airs on Wednesdays on ABC.