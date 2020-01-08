The last season of Modern Family was an unknown territory

After 11 years, Modern Family It is coming to an end.

The end of the series will air on Wednesday, April 8, and although there are still enough episodes for us to see, there are only four episodes left for the cast to film. That means the farewells have not yet really begun, and it seems that it also means that the end is not yet written in stone.

"We really didn't know (the end) from an early point," creator Steve Levitan He said during a farewell panel on the TV Press Association Winter Press Tour. It depends on what season we finish. If we had finished it last season, I think it probably would have revolved around the birth of new babies, but since we passed that point, we were in an unknown territory. So it's something we've been thinking about for about a year and a half … The editorial staff, we talk about where we are going to finish all the time so we can add some things to finish well. "