The head of the EU Commission warns the United Kingdom before trade talks | News

Britain will not get "the highest quality access,quot; to European markets after it leaves the EU, unless it makes significant commitments, the president of the European Commission warned on Wednesday.

The future UK trade agreement with the European Union will require a difficult negotiation, said Ursula von der Leyen on a visit to London, adding: "With each election comes a consequence."

Plus:

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, wants to agree on a new economic relationship with the largest commercial bloc in the world by the end of 2020, but has said he does not want to follow EU rules and standards.

This could become an obstacle.

For Brexit supporters, one of the main reasons for leaving the EU is to avoid regulation and bureaucratic procedures, which say they stifle businesses and businesses.

The uncompromising of Johnson's own party and other Eurosceptics will not accept leaving the EU on paper as long as they remain bound by their bureaucracy.

"Without equal conditions regarding the environment, work, taxes and state aid, the highest single market in the world cannot be accessed from the highest quality," he warned. Von der Leyen.

Trade negotiations can only begin formally once Britain leaves the EU on January 31, but the president of the European Commission also warned that "you cannot expect to agree on every aspect of our new partnership,quot; by the end of 2020 .

Johnson insists that he will not extend the transition period beyond December 31 and has removed the text of his proposed Brexit legislation that would allow parliamentarians to delay the deadline if an agreement is not reached.

The Johnson Conservative Party won a substantial parliamentary majority in December, giving it the power to end more than three years of disputes over the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

His office said Wednesday: "British and EU citizens are rightly waiting for negotiations on an ambitious free trade agreement to conclude on time."

Von der Leyen also said that ties between the United Kingdom and the EU will continue to be "unbreakable."

She told an audience at the London School of Economics, where she previously studied, that many of the principles of the EU and the single market had been guided by British figures.

Von der Leyen said that January 31, the day of departure from Britain, would be a "hard and emotional day."

But he added: "When the sun rises again on February 1, the United Kingdom and the European Union will continue to be best friends and partners."

"The ties between us will remain unbreakable."