The former star of & # 39; LHHATL & # 39 ;, Tommie Lee Lands, reality TV show!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

Ex Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee reportedly got her own reality show.

According to Jasmine Brand, sources told them that a series will be on the way, but they were also informed that the series will NOT be on VH1 or WeTV.

Tommie's program will have no script and will focus on her personal and professional life.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here