The former star of & # 39; LHHATL & # 39 ;, Tommie Lee Lands, reality TV show!

Ex Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee reportedly got her own reality show.

According to Jasmine Brand, sources told them that a series will be on the way, but they were also informed that the series will NOT be on VH1 or WeTV.

Tommie's program will have no script and will focus on her personal and professional life.

This is a fortunate turn for Tommie Lee, who recently faced up to 54 years in prison for a child abuse case.

While defending the case of abuse, she was sentenced to prison in March 2018 because she showed an intoxicated hearing, which was a violation of her bond. Tommie begged the judge to let her into the court's mental health program, but she was denied due to her numerous friction with the law.

In addition to jail time, he was given ten years of probation and was ordered to attend a residential recovery program. At the end of the program, you should spend about a year in aftercare with licensed professionals.

Tommie Lee spent almost three months in jail and was released last summer.