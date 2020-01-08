The flu season can still get ugly, C.D.C. Warn

The United States could be in a serious flu season, according to figures recently published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of the last week of December, health departments reported "generalized,quot; flu activity in 46 states. More disturbingly, a second measure, the percentage of patients with flu symptoms who visit medical clinics, shot up almost to the peak reached at the height of the 2017-18 flu season, which was the most severe in a decade.
Some 61,000 Americans died of the flu that season, the C.D.C. said. (The original estimate of 79,000 was revised down last year; the agency said the number changed as more death certificate information was available.)
Experts said this year's flu vaccine may not be particularly effective against the virus strain now widespread in the United States. But even so, it is worth getting vaccinated: people who get vaccinated do better if they are affected by the flu than those who are not.
It is still too early to know how severe this season will be, he said Lynnette Brammer, leader of the agency's domestic influenza surveillance team.
Although many people get sick with the flu, the two main indicators of severity (hospitalizations and deaths) are not yet high, he noted.
Pneumonia and influenza deaths are actually lower than normal at this time. But hospitalization and death reports usually delay other indicators by at least two weeks.
The current season started unusually early. By the end of November, the flu had hit hard in the deep south, from Texas to Georgia. The virus exploded in California and the Rocky Mountain states, but it did not generalize in the Northeast until recently.
That pattern echoes what happened in Australia, where winter runs from June to August. The flu arrived unusually early in the southern hemisphere in 2019. In the seasons when Australia has a serious flu season, the northern hemisphere sometimes as well.
However, in another important way, the United States is not following the example of Australia. The influenza A (H3N2) strain was dominant there last year, while most US cases this season have been caused by a very different strain, called B Victoria. (Strains B are called the cities where they were isolated for the first time).
B flus strains usually do not reach the end of the season. But when they do, "they often impact children more than adults and older adults," Brammer said.
The C.D.C. Track the deaths of children individually, rather than making estimates, as is done for adults. Those over 65 are usually the group most affected by the flu. So far this season, 27 children have died of the flu (in 2017-18, 187 died), but pediatric deaths usually do not begin to peak until mid-January.
The strain A (H1N1) pdm09 is now on the rise, which is a descendant of the pandemic "swine flu,quot; that first appeared in 2009 and then became a seasonal flu.
H1N1 strains are usually the first to appear. They usually cause fewer hospitalizations and deaths per capita than strains B or A (H3N2).
So far, according to limited test data, this season's flu vaccine It doesn't seem like a good combination for Victoria B flu and may not be very effective, the C.D.C. said. But the shot still seems to be well adapted for strain A (H1N1) pdm09.
C.D.C. Flu data is based on reports from doctors' offices, clinics and hospital emergency rooms about how many patients are admitted with flu symptoms.
An even faster measure of the spread of influenza comes from Kinsa Health, which collects daily readings of fevers from up to two million users across the country who own their thermometers. The devices connect to smartphones and instantly load the readings to the company's application.
(I like the Science Times page on Facebook. The | Sign up for the Science Times newsletter.)
Kinsa readings indicate that flulike activity peaked on December 24 at a level just below the 2017-18 level, confirming what the C.D.C. found, and since then it has been reduced by almost a third, said Nita Nehru, spokesman for the company.
But even the lowest figure this week "is much higher than is typical at this time of year," he added. You can recover soon, now that the students have returned to school after the holidays.
The company assumes that fevers that last three or more days indicate influenza rather than a common cold, said Inder Singh, the company's founder.
The C.D.C. It has not supported Kinsa's methods, but the data shows flu patterns at least one to two weeks before medical clinic reports.
So far, almost none of the hundreds of samples analyzed by the C.D.C. have been resistant to Tamiflu or any other common antiflu medication. Those medications don't cure the flu; They only reduce the severity of an infection and only if taken early.