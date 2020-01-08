The flu season can still get ugly, C.D.C. Warn

The United States could be in a serious flu season, according to figures recently published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of the last week of December, health departments reported "generalized,quot; flu activity in 46 states. More disturbingly, a second measure, the percentage of patients with flu symptoms who visit medical clinics, shot up almost to the peak reached at the height of the 2017-18 flu season, which was the most severe in a decade.

Some 61,000 Americans died of the flu that season, the C.D.C. said. (The original estimate of 79,000 was revised down last year; the agency said the number changed as more death certificate information was available.)

Experts said this year's flu vaccine may not be particularly effective against the virus strain now widespread in the United States. But even so, it is worth getting vaccinated: people who get vaccinated do better if they are affected by the flu than those who are not.