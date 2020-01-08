The father of R,amp;B singer Keri Hilson suddenly dies!

The father of R,amp;B singer Keri Wilson passed away last weekend. Keri's father, who was 70, has just celebrated his 40th wedding anniversary with his wife.

According to the family, he died suddenly and had no known serious health condition.

May he rest in peace:

This is what Keri wrote:

I wasn't ready I don't want to do this. But I want to honor you in as many ways as I can. Forever…

Dad was the friendliest, the country, the funniest, the smartest. And I am very much of him. It turns out my eloquence, my love for words and writing, my cynical sense of humor, my fast-fire nature, my whistles, my optimism, my eyes, my love for singing, gold jewelry, sports, horses , even the painting …, I'm just a "& # 39; JUMP & # 39; of the old block,quot;. I am so proud to carry so much of this man in my being. Most were natural, but others developed from the admiration of a daughter. But I just wasn't ready to say goodbye yesterday morning. I feel like a lost girl right now. The seventh video would be his last birthday … 71. So happy that I could be there, since "celebrity,quot; would have me absent for many appreciated moments. The next 2 were last Christmas Eve, when mom turned 69. I was very happy. It would be their last photo together. A few days later, on December 27, they celebrated 40 years of marriage. The last picture was the last picture I took with him … the last time I hugged him and showed him my thanks with a new Ohio State team … our last Christmas. I could never give him the final surprise: Ohio State sneakers and an Ohio State watch … delivered late. I'm really going to miss you dad. I already do it. So many wishes remain in my heart. I hope you visit me in my dreams to make them come true … I will take it. 💭 Say hello to grandma and grandpa. 🙏🏾 I love you more than you might know. Rest in the sky, dad. Until we meet again…

Here are photos of Keri and her father: