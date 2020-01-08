The Englishman James Anderson will find that the return of the test is "very difficult,quot;, warns Mark Ramprakash | Cricket News

Watch the first day of the third test between South Africa and England, live at Sky Sports Cricket from 7:30 am on Thursday, January 16





James Anderson's injury during the first test of the ashes last summer kept him out for five months

Former England player Mark Ramprakash fears that it will be "very hard,quot; for James Anderson to prolong his career in the Test after the last setback of sailor injuries.

The 37-year-old has been ruled out of the rest of the England series against South Africa after suffering a rib injury during the second test in Cape Town.

Anderson, who is the all-time leader in England with 584, also missed almost the entire Ashes series last summer due to a calf injury and Ramprakash told Sky Sports News that he was "very worried,quot; about the future. Bowler International.

"It's not only disappointing that he's injured, but it's also a serious injury for a fast bowler, it's not something taken lightly," he said.

"As we move forward in the summer, Jimmy is climbing up to 38 years. It has been very good to play as long as he has done, but he feels, with the calf tension he had last summer and now this is going to be very difficult for him. " him to continue his career in England.

"I guess it's about motivation, it's about that attitude and desire to do the training, and fast bowling is a very physical job. He worked incredibly hard to get back in shape."

"It was a bit long, but he did the hard work, did the rehabilitation and showed the commitment and his will to continue being part of the England team and continue this fantastic career he has had."

Anderson took five wickets during the first entries of the Cape Town Test

Anderson returned the 28th course of five wicket of his test race in the first innings of South Africa in Newlands to put England in control and finally establish his victory of 189 races to square the series of four games.

Ramprakash is convinced that the experienced pacemaker would have played an important role in the third Test, which begins on Thursday, January 16 in Port Elizabeth, live. Sky Sports Cricket, and then the end of the series in Johannesburg.

Jofra Archer, who participated in the Cape Town test with an elbow problem, is the favorite to replace Anderson in Port Elizabeth, although England could also turn to Mark Wood or Craig Overton.

"England has a lot of talent to choose from. For me, it would be Archer because he has had a great time since he entered the test cricket and loves the big stage," Ramprakash added.

"He has no experience at the test level, but the only way he will improve is by playing. I think he has all the attributes to have a successful international career."

"Jimmy has a stellar record. He is a great competitor and in terms of the remaining England games on this trip, he would have had a great voice."

Jofra Archer is online to replace Anderson for the third test against South Africa

"We saw how well he played in Cape Town, he recovered that high level of bowling to which we have become accustomed. So that is going to hurt England."

"It will be a great foul for the team and in particular for the captain, Joe Root, because he knows he has a real trump card there."

