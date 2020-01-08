The defeat of the Manchester United Cup reveals chasm in Manchester City | Soccer news





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola are worlds apart in the same city

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that his team is progressing, but there was little evidence of that, since Manchester United was played from their own field in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal against Manchester City. Adam Bate reports from Old Trafford …

"We are still in our own heads as the biggest club in the world," said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in preparation for the Manchester derby. He would not be mistaken if United based it on the salary bill of the club. Back in the field, where it matters most, his players showed everyone that they are not even close to being the best team in their own city.

A 3-1 home loss to rival Manchester City may not seem so emphatic, but the reality was quite different. Pep Guardiola had won on his three previous visits to the Old Trafford in the Premier League, but never like that. United conceded three goals in the first half for the first time here in 22 years. The chasm between the two teams was obvious to everyone.

Highlights of the game between Manchester United and Manchester City

There really is a chasm between them and the way they can play this game and it was a frustrating sight for support at home. They wanted to stand by his side, but that is difficult when Phil Jones is seen passing back to David de Gea for the fourteenth time that night. It didn't help that De Gea generally followed him with an aimless clearing.

There were some comfort crumbs for United, although it may be indicative of how bad it was that the score was the main one among them. Beyond that, Brandon Williams managed well in difficult circumstances and the return, at least, hints at a spirit within this Manchester United team that significantly exceeds the quality within the ranks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that United could not cope with City

Solskjaer, of course, kept the now familiar chorus after this is a young side. "I've said it several times, but it won't change between every press conference," he said. "I'm still in that phase. This is a young team and we are learning. It needs to be maintained and it will stay and the second half at least gives me something to believe in."

This is a trip, but where are you taking them? It is a process that takes time to build, but what exactly is it building? In this evidence, it is not an attack from behind, that is for sure.

Already in the third minute, the shortage of ideas became evident when United hit the ball in defense, looking at the constant risk of losing possession, before returning to De Gea and watching him kick the field anyway. That happened again. And again. When he finished, De Gea had hit 13 long balls and found a teammate with only one of them.

The pressure of Manchester City was too much for the centrals to cope with in the first half. The panic every time the ball approached them was palpable and lacked the ability to find a way. But this was not just about their lack of quality or even the intensity of their opponents. A basic game pattern job was missing and that should be a major concern.

At the beginning of the second half, Victor Lindelof raised his hands desperately because no one in front of him was showing a pass. Soon after, Williams wondered where his teammates had gone. There seemed to be no certainty about how to build an attack.

In fact, one would not have been completely sure that United knew how they intended to advance the ball in the field even if the opposition was not there trying to stop them.

Bernardo Silva of Manchester City celebrates after overtaking his team

A couple of game passages highlighted the difference. First, there was a long game step just before the half-hour mark when City held the ball with alarming ease for a couple of minutes, discouraging United players and fans alike.

"We have Guardiola," Manchester City fans sang.

That was followed by moans of frustration when De Gea looked again when the ball was finally recovered. The next time he had it, he passed it directly to a City player before Jones, in complete despair, threw a leg at the ball and sent it to a corner kick. It was shambolic.

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, we want you to stay," sang the support of the city.

There was another contrast in the second half when the accumulation of fluids between Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne paved the way for Riyad Mahrez to force a good save from De Gea. With United again in possession, they tried an ambitious long ball in hopes of getting Rashford out, but that was cut. He points to a more audible frustration of fans.

Marcus Rashford reacts after Manchester United yields to City

And yet, Rashford's goal came shortly after, as the City paid a price for his waste. It would be an exaggeration to say that United deserved it, but at least it reflected its improvement after the interval. The concern for Solskjaer will be that he took his intervention at the break to refocus the minds. "I can't be entering part time," he said later.

However, it is a positive sign that it could have an impact on its players. The heads had fallen, but he lifted them, and his influence was both tactical and emotional.

Guardiola had surpassed Solskjaer in the first half, playing without a striker and asking Bernardo Silva, scorer of the first goal with a sensational blow, to float in place. It was a conscious attempt to deny United's counterattack he had made for City at the Etihad last month. Guardiola did it the only way he knows: keeping the ball even more.

Pep Guardiola warned his city team that this tie is not over yet

"Pass the ball. Have more passes," he said when asked about the logic behind playing a midfielder in the lead. "That was the only reason why. I first try to control the counterattack at times and the best way to control it is to make more passes and more passes and more passes. That was the reason. There is no other secret."

Solskjaer was somehow to solve the problem by bringing Nemanja Matic to the anonymous Jesse Lingard and giving United a slightly deeper extra body. Mason Greenwood took some interesting positions, falling deeper as well, while Rashford and Daniel James moved from the flanks.

"In the second half, they changed and we fought harder to push," Guardiola admitted.

The result was that United had more ball and it wasn't that easy for City either. Guardiola spent much of the second half yelling at Rodri, who struggled to adapt to the change. "It's not easy when they have a process in the first half and they change and you have to anticipate that," the City coach added.

Thanks to Solskjaer, but even this little tactical triumph was revealing. He is skilled enough to react to what an opponent does. What Manchester United struggles to do is have its own ideas. They lack the ability to set the tone of a game with the ball at their feet the way Manchester City and Liverpool seem to be able to do so.

United is just trying to build attacks in the same way. Solskjaer fans continue to argue that this is because they don't have the staff at their disposal, but it's not just that. Not when Brighton has had more sequences of ten passes or more this season. Not when they have had more game passages that lead to a shot.

This is a personal problem but also of coaching.

Solskjaer has built a reactive team, one that can hit opponents at rest but uses rhythm but not skill. A team with poor quality and few qualities that are needed to succeed. It is unrecognizable football that City and Liverpool are serving.

And he says he only needs time.

"I've said before that it won't be a quick fix," Solskjaer said later. "The two teams you are talking about are two of the best teams in the world. That is the task ahead of us. That is something we have started and I think you can see that we are still far away, but we have started something I needed to do ".

Time will only close the gap if it is being used to take this equipment in the right direction. For all the heart. For all the fact that, oddly enough, United fans walked away from the Theater of Dreams grateful to be saved from the nightmare that seemed inevitable in the meantime, there was little sign of that at Old Trafford on Tuesday night .

This gap is not closing. United still need a midfield, but they also need a forward and a defender too. They might need a doorman. And they may also need a manager too. It was a dark night, a dark situation. Is it still the biggest club in the world? What is certain is that Manchester United still has the biggest problems of any great club in the world.