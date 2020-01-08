The cover of Kelly Clarkson & # 39; I & # 39; m Every Woman & # 39; it's exactly what you need

Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal
On Wednesday, Kelly Clarkson treaty The Kelly Clarkson show spectators with a beautiful version of "I & # 39; m Every Woman,quot; during their favorite segment of fans "Kellyoke,quot;, where he puts his touch on classical songs. And of course, The voice the judge had no trouble boarding Whitney Houstoniconic version Chaka khan ballad.
Dressed in an elegant blue dress that featured spectacular shoulder pads and transparent mesh details, Kelly stood at the top of her audience's stairs under a spotlight to present the sensual pre-chorus of the 1978 hit song. "Lo you want, "he sang. "Whatever you need / Whatever you want to do, baby / I will do it naturally / I'm because I'm every woman / Everything is in me."
Repeating the well-known verse, Kelly came down the stairs while the contagious rhythm of the song accelerated, successfully turning the set into a dance party. She continued: "I can read your thoughts right now / all of A-Z."
Jumping towards the bridge, Kelly said: "I'm not boasting because it's me / Just ask me, ooh, it will be done / And don't bother comparing, I have it."
Making his way to him Kelly Clarkson Show stage the American idol alum had the crowd standing and singing. Excuse me while we hear this repeatedly.
If you are a Kelly Clarkson Show Regular, you know Kelly's fans with several amazing versions since the show premiered in 2019. Proving that she has the juice, the singer of "Love So Soft,quot; channeled Lizzo and made an electrified version of his Grammy-nominated song "Juice,quot;.
Known for being quite the Taylor Swift fan, Kelly proved that it is a certified Swiftie by covering "Delicate,quot; in November. Oh, and who could forget his version of Mr. Rogers theme song?
In December, Kelly sang "Won't you be my neighbor?" to give to your guest Tom Hankswho portrayed Fred Rogers in the critically acclaimed movie A beautiful day in the neighborhood, A warm welcome.
Talking with E! News & # 39; Jason KennedyKelly said "Kellyoke,quot; is one of the main reasons why her show attracts viewers of all ages.
"The whole show is literally for everyone," he explained. "I want a show to close that gap. I feel there is a big gap between, you know, whatever the celebrity means, the state or the level and then the common people. So, I'm that person."
She continued: "I want the program to be super inclusive. I want, like everyone. I don't care who you're in love with. I don't care what your gender is, your race, your religion. Everyone is welcome. And I feel like there aren't many moments like that on television. And I want to be that moment. "
