The conceptual art of & # 39; Avatar 2 & # 39; reveals Pandora's expanded world

Director James Cameron reveals new developments in the expected sequel to the successful science fiction film of 2009 during a presentation at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

Disney has revealed new early glimpses of "Avatar 2"to help fans during the long wait for the movie. First shared by director James Cameron during a presentation at CES 2020 in Las Vegas on Monday, January 6 before its release on the official Twitter account of the movie, the concept art series reveals Pandora's expanded world.

Courtesy of Disney

In one of the artist's four representations, a couple of Na & # 39; vis are seen enjoying the sunset view on the horizon while contemplating a beach. Another image shows the Pandora natives flying over the blue ocean in their Banshee creatures. Two other conceptual designs show the dreamlike images of floating mountains and luminous waters that can be expected to appear in the next sequel.

Along with Ola Kallenius, president of Daimler AG and head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Cameron also introduced the "Vision AVTR", a new car inspired by the film. The name not only means "Avatar" but also "Advanced vehicle transformation".

Considered as "a completely new interaction between the human being, the machine and nature", the conceptual vehicle has an "organic design language" and "is combined inside and out in an emotional whole" in a look inspired by several creatures of the Cameron movie.

Cameron is currently developing four "Avatar"Aftermath, with the filming of the live action ending last December." Initially it was projected that "Avatar 2" would be launched in 2014, but due to the additional sequels and the new technology necessary for its extensive underwater sequences, the sequel was delayed to December 2020 and then again to December 2021.

But Cameron has assured fans that the sequel is on its way to the 2021 release "From 2013 until now we have primarily designed the entire world in four new films," the filmmaker said in December 2019. "We have written and finished scripts for the four films, we have chosen them and we have captured [performance] the movie 2, the movie 3 and the first part of the movie 4. We have mostly finished the live action. I have a couple months in New Zealand in the spring , so we are a little on the way with what we set out to do … We are on the scheduled date for December 2021. "

Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi Y Sigourney Weaver They are among the returning stars, while Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, A cliff Y Edie Falco They have been added to the cast.