The broadcasting rights of the FA Cup will be reviewed after the games shown on the gambling website | Soccer news

FA said it was ending sponsorship agreements with bookmakers in June 2017





Bet365 aired 23 matches of the third round of the FA Cup

The broadcasting rights of the FA Cup will be reviewed after the governing body has been criticized for allowing several third round matches to be broadcast on a betting website.

In total, 23 games were shown on the app and the bet365 website, which caused criticism of the FA.

However, the FA says that the rights were sold by a third party thanks to an agreement that was signed before changing its stance on bookmakers.

In June 2017, the FA ended its relationship with Ladbrokes and said it would stop signing sponsorship agreements with gaming companies.

In announcing its decision to review the current broadcast rights of the FA Cup, a spokesman said: "The FA agreed to a media rights agreement with IMG in early 2017, part of which allows them to sell the right to display images on live or clips of FA Cup matches to bookmakers.

"Bet365 acquired these rights from IMG for use since the beginning of the 2018/19 season. The agreement was agreed before making a clear decision on the FA's relationship with gaming companies in June 2017 when we ended our partnership with Ladbrokes. "