The best reactions to the real departure of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan markle Y Prince Harry I just gave you great news, and the Internet is having a real picnic.
On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced an important development on Instagram. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with her encouragement, particularly in recent years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment, "reads the statement of the husband and The real wife. "Now we plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty with the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the real tradition in which he was born, by time that gives our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity. "
The statement continued: "We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due time, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, accept our most sincere thanks for your continued support. "
It goes without saying that the news of the couple that backed down has put the Internet in a tailspin, with fans and critics who reacted to the news.
"In UP and UP in 2020, my friends! Greetings to new beginnings and always here to support your cause!" Markle's wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin commented on Instagram.
"I love the news of Harry and Meghan … Everyone wins, unless I'm missing something," ex Royal Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel tweeted
In the meantime, Morgan docks it was less positive "People say that I am too critical of Meghan Markle, but she abandoned her family, abandoned her dad, abandoned most of her old friends, separated Harry from William and now separated him from the Royal Family,quot; , he claimed in a tweet. "I rest my case."
Of course, it didn't take long for more Internet to intervene in the breaking breaking news with many questions about the rare choice and theorizing about what drove it. In the middle of the public debate, people also mocked.
"Cast of Meghan in the next season of SUCCESSION,quot;, writer Lauren Collins tweeted
"Beyoncé and Serena are forming a welcome committee right now. I can feel it," joked author Saeed Jones on Twitter.
"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle yesterday with that & # 39; Bye bitch, we out & # 39; shine,quot;, a cheep Paired with a picture of parents smiling reading.
"The northwest graduate moves closer to home after spending time abroad," he said. Chicago Tribune He tweeted with a link to his article in the news.
Andy Cohen even issued a True housewives Invitation to Markle. "Open invitation for the Duchess to join #RHOBH!" He commented on Instagram.
Like one cheep Said in a funny way, "Harry and Meghan just won this whole game of & # 39; New Year, New Yo & # 39;".
