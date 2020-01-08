The best reactions to the real departure of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan markle Y Prince Harry I just gave you great news, and the Internet is having a real picnic.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced an important development on Instagram. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with her encouragement, particularly in recent years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment, "reads the statement of the husband and The real wife. "Now we plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty with the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the real tradition in which he was born, by time that gives our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity. "

The statement continued: "We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due time, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, accept our most sincere thanks for your continued support. "

It goes without saying that the news of the couple that backed down has put the Internet in a tailspin, with fans and critics who reacted to the news.