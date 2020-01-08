The 2020 Oscars won't have a host … just like last year

And the job of organizing the Oscars is for … nobody! Again!

Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, owned by Disney, whose chain broadcasts the ceremony, announced Wednesday during the press tour of the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association that the Oscars 2020 He will not have a "traditional host."

"We hope we have a very commercial set of nominations and many incredible elements have come together that make us think that we will have a very entertaining show again," Burke said, according to Variety.

Last year, Kevin Hart He was chosen to organize the Oscars, but withdrew from the concert after being criticized for previous homophobic comments, comments for which he apologized. The Academy then announced that, for the first time since 1989, no one would host the annual show.

The qualifications for the 2019 Oscars increased to 7.7 among the demographic group 18-49 with a total audience of 29.6 million, representing an increase of 13% in the show and 12% in the spectators of the previous year.

In December, Hart said he would not oppose organizing the 2020 Oscars.

"Hey, I have nothing but love for the Academy," said the comedian and actor Variety. "I always will. I think, you know, any conversation is always a good conversation. Then, to be determined. To be determined."

The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Hollywood Dolby Theater on Sunday, February 9 on ABC at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.