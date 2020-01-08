The 2020 Oscars will run out of hosts for the second consecutive year

A month before the ceremony, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke made the news to the press on the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California.

Up News Info –

The 2020 Oscars will not have hosts for the second consecutive year.

Officials of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided to invite a series of guest presenters to bring the 2019 awards after the original host Kevin Hart He resigned for refusing to apologize for old homophobic tweets, but the event went so well that they now stick to the same formula for this year's ceremony.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke announced the news Wednesday (January 8) on the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California.

"Let me confirm now, together with the Academy, that there will not be a traditional host this year," he told reporters.

Last year's Oscars, the first time in more than 30 years that the show had been without an emcee, proved to be a great success, attracting nearly 30 million viewers, 12 percent more than the 2018 party.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards will take place on February 9 and will be broadcast live in the USA. UU. In the ABC network.