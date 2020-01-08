Tensions between Iran and the United States are likely to hamper the investigation of a plane crash in Ukraine | USA news

Fears have emerged that intense tensions between Iran and the United States could hamper investigations into a Ukrainian plane that crashed on the outskirts of the Iranian capital.

Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 crashed less than three minutes after taking off Wednesday from the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran. killing the 176 people on board.

The rules on air accident probes are set out in the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation of 1944 and responsibility for investigations is assigned to the countries where they occur.

This puts Iran in charge of the investigation, but it is assumed that the country that manufactures the plane and the one that operates the airline also have representatives involved in the investigation.

However, Tehran has already indicated that it will not deliver the recovered flight recorders, commonly known as black boxes, to the United States for any probe.

Flowers and candles begin to pile up at a monument to the flight crew at Kyiv Boryspil International Airport (Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters)

In theory, this means that the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board. UU. (NTSB), which is the agency responsible for investigating air accidents, would be involved as Boeing is based in the US. UU., And would probably depend on the manufacturer's experts.

"That could be a bit complicated," said Jean-Paul Troadec, former head of the BEA air safety agency in France.

The accident occurred on the same day that tensions between the United States and Iran reached new heights when Iran fired a missile discharge at Iraqi bases that house US and foreign troops. It was the first physical response of the Islamic Republic since the United States killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani on Friday.

Boeing said he was in contact with Ukraine International Airlines and was "ready to help in any way that was necessary."

This is a tragic event and our sincere thoughts are with the crew, passengers and their families. We are in contact with our airline customers and we support them in this difficult time. We are ready to help in any way that is necessary. pic.twitter.com/TsTlyY34Vd – The Boeing Company (@Boeing) January 8, 2020

However, the head of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, Ali Abedzadeh, said that while the Ukrainians were free to participate in the investigation of the accident, "we will not give the black boxes to the manufacturer (Boeing) and the Americans," according to Iran. Mehr news agency.

An NTSB spokesman told the AFP news agency that the group was following developments and would follow normal procedures regarding international accidents.

The NTSB also contacted the United States Department of State to determine the best way to proceed with respect to Iran, the spokesman said.

In Washington, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement: "The United States asks for full cooperation with any investigation into the cause of the accident."

According to Troadec, reading the information on the voice recorder in the cockpit and flight data is not difficult in itself.

"The difficulty is that if the recorders are in very bad condition, then laboratories that have the experience and equipment are needed,quot; to recover the data, he said.

In addition to the NTSB, Troadec said that BAE and its counterparts in the United Kingdom and Germany have the knowledge to handle data recovery in such situations, as does Russia.

The BEA said it had not yet received any request for assistance from the Ukrainian authorities.

The Chicago Convention also allows one country to allow another to take over an investigation.

Dutch authorities carried out investigations into the 2014 accident of a Malaysia Airlines plane in Ukraine. The flight was returning from Amsterdam when it crashed, killing 298 people, including 193 Dutch.