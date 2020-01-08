Tamar Braxton is quickly reminded that she is not Toni Braxton because of this negative video comment with David Adefeso: is the singer wrong to say what she thinks?

It is known that Tamar Braxton says what he thinks, that he has many of his followers; she says too much?

The talented diva is currently on vacation with her boyfriend, David Adefeso, on the beautiful island of Jamaica.

The couple posted several videos online that confirmed what the world already knows; It's hard not to have fun in Jamaica.

Tamar decided to use one of his videos to share a bad experience he had in a restaurant located on the tropical island.

While the restaurant's name was changed, Tamar explained that it was unpleasant and regrets paying $ 85 for the service.

David captioned the clip: “Nothing relaxes and rejuvenates my @tamarbraxton, and I like a long vacation at a resort in the tropical Caribbean of the south❤️🍉🍌🥥🏊🏿‍♀️🤽🏾‍♂️. The food has been amazing so far … except that we will not return to Aunty TeeTee & # 39; (names have been changed to protect the guilty). "

Some fans agree that Tamar works hard for his money and has the right to complain and criticize the restaurant, others say he is rich and should have kept quiet instead of ruining the reputation of a local restaurant.

A fan said this: “There are 5-star restaurants outside the 5-star resorts. She said nothing about the treatment. She didn't like the food. Lol, but you're right, don't waste money on food or in a place that isn't worth it to earn coins. "

This person stated the following: “Tamar has no business in Jamaica, and why be cheap if you go, stay in a large hotel, the next time you do an all-inclusive like RIU or sandals, you will leave people out of business with your snob ".

A follower, who has been to Jamaica, shared: "I know because I've been there! @Tamarbraxton talks too much! Well, you were wrong, honey, he said it, all that for $ 85. Did you see the reaction of @ david. Ephesus the first time he said it?

This commentator dragged Toni Braxton to the debate: “Tamar is American; He should have stayed at the resort and get the food he likes, and said the place was disgusting. That's why you can't keep up a damn job, husband, or make good music. Jamaicans don't give a damn about Tamar, after all, she's not Toni ^ _ ^ ".

Another critic shared: "You don't have to tell her where to go if you're not paying for it. The legend clearly says that she didn't say the name of the real place, so that's not leaving anyone out of business."

Should Tamar hit the restaurant or ignore the incident and move on?



