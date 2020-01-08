Swae Lee's brother accused of murdering rapper's stepfather

%MINIFYHTML6579fedd6fdf8f7c7a23a54e3069b5bc9% %MINIFYHTML6579fedd6fdf8f7c7a23a54e3069b5bc10%

Rae Sremmurd's younger brother, Michael Sullivan, was signed for fatally shooting Floyd Sullivan, 62, in Mississippi a few days after his tragic death.

The younger half brother of Rae Sremmurdthe rappers Swae lee Y Slim Jxmmi He has been accused of murdering his stepfather.

Michael Sullivan was initially detained for a psychiatric evaluation after police in Tupelo, Mississippi, found his father, Floyd Sullivan, shot dead in the family's home on Monday night, January 6, 2020.

At that time, the 19-year-old was named as a person of interest in the case, but was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday and arrested by officers from the Lee County Sheriff's Department.

Floyd, 62, had helped raise the Rae Sremmurd brothers with his mother, Bernadette Walker, and the tragic turn of events has left the stars devastated.

"Both Slim and Swae Lee are deeply sad for the death of their stepfather, but both are grateful for the love and support they had during their upbringing," shares the duo's spokesman, Juel Stanley, in a statement.

"They ask that people respect their privacy during this time of grief and grief."

Swae, whose real name is Khalif Brown, also went to Twitter to express his surprise at the news.

After tweeting four broken-hearted emojis, he published: "I pray that this world (sic) will keep me with some compassion."