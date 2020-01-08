Summer Walker finds him & # 39; hilarious & # 39; when a & # 39; white fan & # 39; comments on her hair

%MINIFYHTML440fe632f6df67f6cd1643a2dc940a409% %MINIFYHTML440fe632f6df67f6cd1643a2dc940a4010%

While some people seem to be on the singer's side this time, others think that the fan is not telling him anything but the truth and points out that his edges are really & # 39; a bit out of place & # 39 ;.

Summer walker He won't let others tell him what to do with his hair, especially when they don't have the same fight. The "I & # 39; ll Kill You" singer shared with her Instagram followers a "hilarious" situation when a white fan was "out of control" with her comments on the star's hair.

"Oooooooooooooooooooooooo, I just had an entire white girl approaching and trying to tell me how to do it, the girls are getting out of control. LAWD," so he wrote on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 7. "I know for a FACT, she has never had a dry toothbrush **, edge control and relazex everything on the counter of her bathroom simultaneously."

"I know it is a fact that he has never had box braids, I know that it is a fact that his scalp has never been greased with black castor oil and his attempt to tell a black woman about his 4c hair. Hilarious." .

People seemed to be on Summer's side this time. "Black women don't play with them," an Instagram user wrote under TheShadeRoom's post on the matter. Referring to the "white" fan, someone else said: "People have some nerves."

"The audacity of his sense of law is annoying," a fan repeated the feeling. "Whites need to learn to deal with their affairs," said a crazy user in the comments section.

However, others thought the fan told the truth. "It's fine, but its edges look bad, so it was necessary to say something," someone said with another writing: "The edges are beaten though, follow the advice of the white girls." One comment said: "Okay, but adult hairs look a little weird."

Meanwhile, one person joked that "the white girl was bhad bhabie [Danielle Bregoli"However, someone else accused Summer of faking history, writing:" Damn all those who are pretending for the gram … there isn't a white girl who doesn't tell you anything. "