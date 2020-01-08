Suhana Khan, Alaya Furniturewala, Shanaya Kapoor got together





Suhana was photographed with her friends Shanaya Kapoor, Ahaan Panday and Alaya Furniturewala. Rookie Alaya, daughter of Pooja Bedi, will enter Bollywood with Jawaani Jaaneman. The young brigade was seen in a popular movie theater in the city for a movie night. They were all dressed in impressive fashion, although they kept it casual. Check out the photos below.

Suhana Khan is currently on a break from her university and is in Mumbai spending time with family and friends. After Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's beautiful girl was in the New Year with her family and close friends, they have seen her have a good time in the city before returning to New York.