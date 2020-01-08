Home Entertainment Suge Knight: I broke Lisa's loops & # 39; Left Eye &...

Suge Knight: I broke Lisa's loops & # 39; Left Eye & # 39; behind Andre Rison's back!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Jailed rap mogul Marion "Suge,quot; Knight "is making news, in a new Lifetime documentary, the miserable tycoon claims to have had a sexual relationship with TLC star Lisa,quot; Left Eye "Lopes.

And Suge says he did it behind the back of his fiance, the great Andre Nison of the NFL.

According to the documentary, Lisa separated from TLC and decided to join Death & # 39; s Records of Suge. And it was there that the two supposedly had their adventure.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©