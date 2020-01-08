Suge Knight: I broke Lisa's loops & # 39; Left Eye & # 39; behind Andre Rison's back!

Jailed rap mogul Marion "Suge,quot; Knight "is making news, in a new Lifetime documentary, the miserable tycoon claims to have had a sexual relationship with TLC star Lisa,quot; Left Eye "Lopes.

And Suge says he did it behind the back of his fiance, the great Andre Nison of the NFL.

According to the documentary, Lisa separated from TLC and decided to join Death & # 39; s Records of Suge. And it was there that the two supposedly had their adventure.

Suge explained:

She went to one of my skyscrapers once. She hugged me and I sat in my chair and lit a cigarette. The bell rings, so I get up and open the door and have the cars, it's all her [clothes and suitcases]. And she never went home, she appeared and never left

He continued:

We started hanging up and she is a great person. I mean, even before it was a sexual relationship, I had a great love for her. But I knew [his fiance] Andre Rison, we were great. But I cared [Lisa]

Watch: