Sudan confiscates the assets of the former ruling party of former President Bashir | News

Sudan has seized the assets of the overthrown party of the now ousted president Omar al-Bashir, said a senior member of the country's sovereign council.

The assets of the National Congress Party (PCN) were confiscated under a law that was passed in November and ordered the dissolution of the party.

The implementation of the law is widely seen as proof of the extent to which the transitional authorities in Sudan are willing or able to dismantle the system built by Bashir, which was overthrown in April after almost three decades in power.

The assets of four private television channels and newspapers have been frozen, but they have the right to appeal, said Mohamed al-Faki, a member of the sovereign council who is also deputy head of a legal committee that evaluates the assets of the PNC.

"These institutions were funded by state funds and we want to return the money to the Sudanese people," he said at a press conference Tuesday night.

Diaeldin Belal, tThe editor of the Al-Sudani newspaper, one of the media that had his assets frozen, denied the accusations.

"We do not receive funds from anyone. They are targeting the newspaper and press freedom," Belal said.

The finance ministry also took over the al-Quran al-Kareem Society, a religious charity organization that Taha Othman, a member of the legal committee of the sovereign council, said he had ties to the former Bashir government.

Othman said the ministry of religious affairs would now administer the organization. The al-Quran al-Kareem Society was not immediately available for comment.