Stassi Schroeder reveals that Kristen Doute will not be a bridesmaid at her wedding

We may be witnessing the beginning of the end of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute's relationship over the Vanderpump Rules. The future bride has just revealed that Kristen will not be a bridesmaid at her wedding.

The new season of the program premiered last night, but there has been talk of a fight between the three friends Kristen, Stassi and Katie Maloney for a long time.

Now, viewers know that it has to do with Kristen's feelings that her friends are not there for her while she is, more or less, breaking up with Brian Carter.

Although they sleep together, live together and hang out without stopping, the owner of James Mae insists that their romantic relationship is over. Meanwhile, Stassi just wants her friend to be honest about what is happening and stop making them look bad without support.

Usually, the two may have a problem, not talk, and eventually move on, but so far that is not the case. As her wedding with Beau Clark gets closer and closer, nothing has been resolved.

Not only will Doute not be standing next to her while she says "Yes, yes,quot; to Beau, but she cannot be invited to the destination nuptials because of the way things sound.

Schroeder told US Weekly: We'll see how it goes this year. "It has been really sad and it is obviously a big part of season 8. I hope things get better and I would like her to be there." But if we cannot get along every time we surround ourselves, then it is a decision that I will have to think about. "

During the premiere last night, Stassi spoke with Lisa Vanderpump about her enmity with Kristen. It seemed that he tried to make peace with his best friend who cried in his arms, but it is clear that Kristen is still lying about the state of their relationship.

