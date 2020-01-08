Slick Woods was hospitalized after a seizure in the middle of his battle with cancer

Instagram

The cancer-affected model shows a big smile at the camera while resting in a hospital bed after suffering an unexpected attack in the middle of the night.

Up News Info –

Model Slick woods He recovers after suffering a seizure while fighting melanoma cancer.

The 23-year-old, who made her medical crisis public in November 2019, notified fans of her terrifying episode on Tuesday night, January 7, 2020, after posting a video clip of herself from her bed hospital.

However, Woods, whose real name is Simone Thompson, maintains a positive attitude in the midst of his last health setback, smiling broadly at the camera while lying with an intravenous drip in his right arm.

The Fenty Beauty star also seemed to have an brace around her left wrist, although she did not address the reason for the support garment.

In the attached caption, Woods wrote: "Now that I feel a million times better and walk again, thanks @cheyalli for saving my life during an unexpected attack in the middle of the night."

"Man, there are so many people going through a lot worse #staygoofy (sic)."

<br />

Woods' post had celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Hensonand singer Teyana Taylor sending her support with emojis while her model partner Adut Marrakech commented: "Thank God, fast recovery! We love you @slickwoods."