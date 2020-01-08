Slick Woods remains in a good mood after she reveals that she suffered an unexpected seizure

Slick Woods continues to provide fans with an update on her health after she revealed late last year that she had become ill.

Tuesday she shared with her followers that she had suffered an unexpected attack, but she felt better, since she shared a video of herself in a hospital bed. She said: "Now that I feel a million times better and I walk again @cheyalli for saving my life during an unexpected attack in the middle of the night, man, there are so many people going through a lot #staygoofy."

In November of last year, exclusively reported that she has been fighting stage 3 melanoma cancer. She first mentioned her battle when she revealed that she had been receiving chemotherapy treatments.

Just at the end of December, she shared a video of herself in a wheelchair and explained that she had numb legs and left hand, but nonetheless she was grateful and in a good mood despite her current health battle.

Slick, who is best known for modeling for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty brand, welcomed her baby Saphir with her companion model Adonis Bosso in September 2018.

Those who are familiar with Slick know that she has always been happy and energetic and has always looked for the positive in almost every situation. During her battle against cancer, she remains a light for many people, and also a teacher, as she teaches us all to be happy because things can always be worse.

We continue to send our love and prayers to Slick during his battle.

