Sky Sports will show the benefit of Rob Burrow and Jamie Jones-Buchanan between Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls | Rugby League News

Watch Leeds Rhinos face Bradford Bulls in the joint benefit match of Rob Burrow and Jamie Jones-Buchanan live at Sky Sports this Sunday.





Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Rob Burrow will appear in the Leeds match against Bradford

Sky Sports will broadcast Sunday's unique preseason clash between old rivals Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls in Emerald Headingley.

The game, which begins at 3pm, is aimed at a sale close to 20,000 after the announcement that the funds raised will go to support former Leeds Rhinos and Great Britain star Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with the disease of Motor neurons before Christmas.

The game will also lower the curtain on the 20-year career of forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan with the eight-time Super League champions. Jones-Buchanan agreed to share the testimonial coincidence with his good friend Burrow after the announcement of his diagnosis.

A fund was created to support Burrow, his wife and his young family of three children under eight, and online donations have already raised more than £ 250,000 in less than three weeks.

With less than 2,000 tickets still available, fans who cannot attend the game will be able to see all the action on a lively emotional afternoon Sky sports.

All elements of the transmission are being donated by long-term contractors. All camera, playback, sound and technical operators are donating their services for the day, along with the production and presentation team, while outdoor transmission vehicles are being donated by Telegenic.

Kevin Sinfield is ready to support former teammates Rob Burrow and Jamie Jones-Buchanan

The occasion will come to an emotional conclusion when Burrow himself goes on the field in the final stages along with fellow Leeds legends Rhinos Jones-Buchanan, Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock, Kylie Leuluai and Danny McGuire for the first time since the triple-winning season in 2015

"I would like to greatly thank Sky sports for his support before Sunday's game in particular Neville Smith, who has gathered all aspects to make this possible, "said Rhinos rugby director Sinfield.

"I know there are many rugby league fans who would like to be there, but they can't because of other commitments and this will allow them to be part of an unforgettable occasion."

Steve Smith Sky sports The Executive Director added: "The meetings between Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls are always a highlight on the rugby league calendar. We are delighted to support Rob Burrow, as well as celebrate a brilliant career for Jamie Jones-Buchanan."