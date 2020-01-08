Six stories you may have lost due to Iran's missile attacks | Australia news

Since Iran's attack on US forces in Iraq dominates international coverage, a summary of some of the stories that may have been lost is presented below.

Putin visits Turkey to talk about Libya, Syria and gas

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to receive his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to inaugurate a new pipeline, with tensions in Libya and Syria also on the agenda.

Putin was late Tuesday after making a surprise visit to Syria, his first visit to Damascus since the war began, at a time of great uncertainty in the Middle East after the assassination of Iranian chief general Qassem Soleimani Soleimani by the United States.

The ceremony in Istanbul will begin at 1200 GMT.

Russia and Turkey remain on opposite sides in the conflict in Syria and could be in the process of collision in Libya

Snipers will sacrifice up to 10,000 camels in Australia

Snipers took helicopters in Australia on Wednesday to begin a massive slaughter of up to 10,000 camels while drought drives large herds of wild animals to seek water closer to remote villages, endangering indigenous communities.

Local officials in the state of South Australia said "extremely large,quot; herds have been invading rural communities, threatening food and drinking water shortages, damaging infrastructure and creating a dangerous danger for drivers.

The decision was made after Australia experienced its hottest and driest year in 2019, with the severe drought that caused some cities to run out of water and feed forest fires that devastated the country's southeast.

DR Congo measles: the death toll from an outbreak reaches 6,000

The death toll from a measles epidemic in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) it exceeded 6,000, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, warning that more funds are needed to save lives during the worst outbreak of infectious disease in the world.

Since early 2019, about 310,000 suspected cases have been reported, WHO said.

Measles has killed almost three times more people in the DRC than an Ebola outbreak in the country that has attracted much more international attention, particularly after health teams were attacked by armed militias operating in the area.

The world's largest measles outbreak in #DRC now it has killed 6000. The health authorities, @WHO @gavi @eu_echo and partners vaccinated 18 million children in 2019, but lack of funds, low routine vaccination coverage and malnutrition make the response difficult. https://t.co/tY3I6i0Z07 pic.twitter.com/b7zn0kGGlZ – WHO Africa Region (@WHOAFRO) January 7, 2020

Seven dead, 36 injured, in bus-train accident in Mexico

A bus carrying day laborers was hit by a freight train in northwestern Mexico, killing seven passengers and injuring another 36.

The prosecutor's office in the northern border state of Sonora said Tuesday that the bus driver had apparently tried to escape the train at a crossroads.

The driver survived and was arrested for drug and alcohol tests.

The office said that among the dead there were five men between 16 and 30, a woman and a 16-year-old girl.

FB Executive: We got Trump elected

A senior Facebook executive said Tuesday that the world's largest social network involuntarily helped put Donald Trump in the White House, but warned against drastic changes in the rules.

Trump's campaign effectively used Facebook to gather support for his presidential career, and the social network should be aware of that without making movements that stifle free political speech, said Andrew Bosworth in a long post on his personal Facebook page activated by The New York Times publishing an internal memo that he wrote.

"So, was Facebook responsible for Donald Trump being elected?" Bosworth asked.

"I think the answer is yes, but not for the reasons someone thinks."

Bosworth said Trump was not chosen by Russia or wrong information or Cambridge Analytica, but rather because he led "the best digital advertising campaign I've seen of any advertiser."

He went on to say that, since Facebook has the same advertising policies in effect now, the result of the 2020 elections could be the same as four years ago.

"As tempting as it is to use the tools available to change the outcome, I am sure we should never do that or we will become what we fear," Bosworth wrote.

Indonesia deploys fighter jets in disputed waters

Indonesia deployed fighter jets and warships to patrol the islands near the disputed South China Sea, the army said on Wednesday, which intensified tensions with Beijing after a diplomatic dispute over "transferring,quot; Chinese ships.

President Joko Widodo also headed on Wednesday to the rich fishing waters around the Natuna Islands, which border the South China Sea, most of which is claimed by China despite claims from other Southeast Asian nations , including Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia.

The Indonesian army said it had deployed eight warships and four fighter planes before Widodo's visit in an apparent attempt to assert his sovereignty over the region.

A Chinese coastguard the ship was seen near the islands on Wednesday, Indonesia said.

"We have deployed eight warships," said Navy spokesman Fajar Tri Rohadi.