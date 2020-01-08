Sister Lauren of Porsha Williams closes again with Dennis McKinley after the consequences after her trap

Porsha Williams' sister, Lauren, was understandably angry to learn that Denis McKinley had cheated on her. But now that he and Porsha are trying to make things work again, Lauren is also trying her best to repair her relationship with the cheater.

As fans know, Dennis betrayed Porsha while the Real Housewives of Atlanta celebrity waited for her baby together, so the hit was even harder for her!

Dennis didn't receive any sympathy from Lauren or any of the RHOA fans when he even blamed his infidelity on Porsha's pregnancy!

During an episode of the show, he revealed during a therapy session that ‘We had a difficult pregnancy, from the beginning to the end. Sex during pregnancy is nothing a man wants to do. "

Finally, Dennis admitted that his actions were really "selfish,quot; and that "he made a mistake," so Porsha decided to give him another chance.

In addition, Lauren also decided to make peace and now, months later, the brothers are getting along much better.

A source close to them tells HollywoodLife that ‘Dennis and Lauren are in a much better place now and are rebuilding their relationship after the drama surrounding their separation from Porsha. Despite being Porsha's little sister, Lauren has always been super protective of Porsha and just wants the best for her. When Lauren discovered that Dennis cheated on Porsha, she cut off all communication with Dennis and even blocked him on social media. "

Then they insisted that, at that time, Porsha's sister did not want to have anything to do with her fiancé.

But now, she really sees the effort she is making to repair her mistakes and treat her sister correctly.



