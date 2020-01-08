Signs that Meghan and Harry were distancing themselves from the royal family

In October, the two announced that they will take legal action against the Sunday mail and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, for the accusation that the media illegally published one of Meghan's private letters. According to the BBC, they also began to take legal action against the owners of Sun and the Daily mirror. Meghan talked about media scrutiny in the ITV documentary.

"Any woman, especially when they are pregnant, are really vulnerable and that was really a challenge," he said at the time. "And then, when you have a newborn, you know … especially as a woman, it's really, it's a lot, so you add this in addition to trying to be a new mother or trying to be a newlywed, yes, well, I guess . "

Therefore, it would not be surprising if the couple seeks more privacy.