She slept with a minor and that minor is me

Azriel throws a bomb on the hit creator "I think I can fly" and accuses the singer's other girlfriend of sleeping with her when she was still a minor.

R. Kellybrides Azriel Clary Y Wild joycelyn He had a violent fight at home, and everything is captured and broadcast on Instagram Live. They shouted at each other and insulted each other before things intensified and became a physical altercation.

Azriel approached to collect her belongings when Joycelyn faced her. He had clearly packed his things ready to move while the boxes were scattered in the room. He published his new place a few days before the catfight. He also hinted to reunite with his family: "God, give me and my family strength."

After his fight with Joycelyn, Azriel went to Twitter to tell his followers this cryptic message: "Today is a good day to go to jail. I know where the skeletons are buried. You want to play chess, let's play (: so that everything the world can see. "

Soon after, he returned to IG Live and threw a bomb on his jailed boyfriend. "He has been lying to everyone and has people like me lying for him," he said, "and that is why we never saw the documentary."

Azriel was also recorded talking to the police, wanting to press charges against Joycelyn. She said she would move in a few days and told the cops that Joycelyn hit her. He struggled to contain his emotions as he revealed that Joycelyn slept with the child and that she was.

Azriel and Joycelyn were two of R. Kelly's girlfriends who spoke in favor of the musician while facing multiple accusations of sexual assault. They even went against their parents, accusing them of trying to "fool" them with their accusations.

However, in recent days, Azriel had been insinuating a change of mind. "I'm sorry to jump into a battle that is bigger than me," he tweeted. "Only I can correct my mistakes, and that is what I am going to do."

She added: "It's not about sides, it's about me doing my best for myself and me to realize as a young woman, and more importantly knowing that my past doesn't define me. Everyone will hear my strong and clear voice very soon ".