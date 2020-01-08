She has been so good to me

Instagram

Claiming that she is just a friend who helps him overcome the death of his wife, the star of & # 39; Dog & # 39; s Most Wanted & # 39; admit he's & # 39; just & # 39; And you're ready to go out again.

Dog the bounty hunter a.k.a. Duane Chapman He has responded to dating rumors that link him to Moon Angell in the midst of his daughters' violent reaction. The reality television star denies having had a romantic relationship with his late wife's assistant. Beth chapman, describing her as a friend who is helping him overcome his wife's death.

"She has been very good to me. I will get very excited and find myself in a dark hole and she will tell me to endure it," he says in an interview with Radar Online. "So it was good to have her by my side."

But Dog does not rule out the possibility of dating a new girl in the short term and confesses: "I am very alone." He explains: "Beth [and I] talked about death and I said: & # 39; you know Beth, I will never get married and I will never have a girlfriend & # 39; she says" shut up. You will too. You need a woman by your side. "

"I am the type of person that has to have a woman around me. There will never be another Mrs. Dog," he adds as he holds the tears. "But I have to find a way to move on. I'm so alone right now. I'm really alone."

Duane's comments about dating rumors come after his daughters Lyssa Chapman Y Cecily Chapman He criticized Moon for allegedly moving forward with the bounty hunter "weeks" after Beth, whom Moon supposedly called "friend," passed away.

"If someone who knew your family going out with your brother, tried to go out with your father after your stepmother died, what would you do? If you went to your mother's closet and saw that she moved all her clothes and replaced her with his, would you do? " Lyssa tweeted on Monday, January 5 and added the hashtag #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.

Cecily echoed her sister's feeling when she published Tuesday: "I've been very quiet about the circumstances, but what kind of & # 39; friend & # 39; moves to the house of a dead friend with her husband? She He also called Moon "narcissistic."