Several killed in car bomb attack near Somali parliament | News

At least four people died and 10 were injured when a car bomb exploded near a checkpoint near the Somali parliament in the capital, Mogadishu, on Wednesday, police said.

A column of thick black smoke was seen over the city and witnesses said several vehicles were on fire.

"The explosives were packed in a vehicle that the security forces believe was trying to pass through the checkpoint, but since he could not do that, the suicide bomber detonated him," said police officer Adan Abdullahi.

"The initial reports we received indicate that four people died and more than 10 were injured in the explosion," Adam added.

The group linked to Al Qaeda, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attack.

& # 39; There was chaos & # 39;

Abdirahman Mohamed, who was at a nearby grocery store when the explosion occurred, said he saw several bodies.

"I saw the bodies of several people, some of them killed by shrapnel inside their vehicles. There was chaos … and the ambulances arrived at the scene shortly after the explosion," he said.

Shamso Ali, another witness, described "smoke and chaos along the way, the explosion was very strong."

"Thank God I was some distance away, but I saw the smoke and several burning vehicles," he said.

Mogadishu is regularly beaten by al-Shabab attacks, which he has fought for more than a decade to overthrow the Somali government.

Wednesday's attack comes after al-Shabab claimed a massive car bomb attack in Mogadishu on December 28 that killed 81 people.

The attack struck a busy checkpoint in the southwest of the city, leaving charred and twisted vehicles at a crossroads in the deadliest assault in two years in the Horn of Africa country. Dozens more were injured.

Al-Shabab has also managed to expand its network in the region, especially in Kenya, which has suffered several devastating attacks in retaliation for sending troops to Somalia in 2011.

On Sunday, three US citizens were killed and several planes and military vehicles were destroyed when al-Shabab attacked a military base in the coastal region of Lamu in Kenya.

In the past, the armed group carried out bloody sieges against civilians in Kenya, such as the luxurious Westgate Mall in 2013 and Garissa University in 2015.

The increase in attacks comes almost a year after the siege of January 15 at a luxury hotel in Nairobi that left 21 people dead.