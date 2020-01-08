Selena Gomez talks about her near death experience due to kidney transplant complications!

Almost three years ago, Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant and without him, she could have died! The actress is very aware of this and is now opening up about the terrifying experience.

During an interview with WSJ. Magazine, the singer admitted that ‘Lupus was a great thing that happened to me. Then the kidney transplant occurred, and that was the most frightening because, yes, you could die. The moment I left (from the 2-hour surgery), I remember that I started shaking and my mother screamed and then they put me back to bed. "

As a result, the disease itself was not the only danger, since there were also complications after surgery.

The new kidney he received from his close friend France Raisa was apparently "very active,quot; according to BFF herself during a 2018 interview.

However, when she turned, the singer "broke an artery,quot;, so she was taken back to the surgery room and subjected again.

The doctors started the second surgery immediately and it lasted no less than seven hours!

Apparently they replaced the damaged artery with one that was removed from one of their legs.

While it was something really scary, in the end everything went well and Selena is very grateful to have had a second chance in life.

"That's what makes you go," you know what, I'm so happy to be alive, "Gomez told the media.

The celebrity revealed that she recorded bible verses throughout her home to remember although she would not be considered "religious."



