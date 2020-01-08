Selena Gomez talks about her love life, therapy and Taylor Swift

Lachlan Bailey for WSJ. Magazine
Selena Gomez He has addressed all the difficult issues.
As he jokingly told the author of his new interview to WSJ Magazine Annual edition of Talents & Legends, "Let's talk about all the things I don't owe." During the long session, almost every issue was raised, from the famous Disney days of Gomez to almost a decade of repairing his mental health.
The 27-year-old also lowered the curtain a little on parts of her friendship with Taylor Swift previously kept private. The star spoke of her self-esteem, a disconnection with one of her greatest successes and, oh, such a desirable desire of a boyfriend.
In spite of everything, Selena has found a glimmer of hope in her struggles: "Of course, there were some moments in my life where I felt like, why? Why me?" He told the magazine. "But now I see it as, at least I can relate to more people."
1. A struggle of self-esteem: "I feel like I was supposed to go through everything that had happened," the successful star shared with the magazine. "I had low self-esteem, and that is something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I have acquired a lot of knowledge about what was going on mentally."
2. Loving Disney's life: While being a Disney star has been a mix for former famous alumni of the network, Gomez said he loved it. "Those people were my life," the Wizards of Waverly Place Alum told the magazine of that career phase. "That's the reason I moved here (to Los Angeles). I literally grew up with them. Before some madness happened to me."
3. Club problems: In 2013, Gomez got his first number one album with his solo studio debut album, Star dance. According to the magazine, Hollywood clubs and parties became part of her social life, although they left her feeling "As if I wasn't doing anything good in the world."
4. Mixed music messages: While it was a great success for Gomez in 2013, "Come & Get It,quot; was not authentic for the singer. "That is not my personality," he told the magazine. "The lyrics are, & # 39; when you're ready, come and take it & # 39 ;. I would never say that!" While your next album, Rare, reflects the last four years of his life, the star had less influence on his previous musical work. "There was a lot of music for me and I didn't have much control," he said.
5. Repairing your mental health: Gomez, now 27, has spent years seeking help for her mental health, including therapy and treatment facilities, since her fight against depression and anxiety in her early 20s. "My ups and downs were really high, and my minimums would take me out for weeks," the star described. "I discovered that I do have mental health problems," he shared with the magazine, noting that it was "a great relief." "I took the right medication and my life changed completely," he said.
6. Selena and Swift behind the scenes: While fans are very aware of Gomez's long friendship with Taylor SwiftGomez made it clear that they don't know everything. "There is so much friendship with Taylor that people don't know why we don't necessarily feel the need to publish about everything we do," said Gomez sad. "She introduced herself to me in a way I would never have expected. I flew because I was hurt and I was going through something. Things that were happening with my family. It has been proven year after year and at every moment of my life. That she is a of my best friends in the world. We don't agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything. "
7. Ok on your own: While Gomez is one of the best known names in the world, he wants a boyfriend for many of us. "I will send you a text message to tell you: what mood are you in?", Friend and collaborator Julia Michaels He told the magazine. "Once she replied: & # 39; I feel strong and happy & # 39 ;, and then said at the end of the text: & # 39; I really just want a boyfriend & # 39;". The moment stimulated one of Gomez's next songs, "I want a Boyfriend." However, although he confirmed that he has been single for more than two years, everything is fine. "One of the lyrics is about a thin line between a desire and a need," Michaels said of the song. "Yes, she wants a boyfriend, but it's not a necessity. She's fine alone and we should all be too."
WSJ February talents of the magazine Y Legends Issue arrives at the kiosks on January 18.