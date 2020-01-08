Selena Gomez made a song about wanting a boyfriend after her separation from Justin Bieber!

As far as the public knows, Selena Gomez has been single since she separated from Justin Bieber! That said, these days, the singer wants to find love again and that has even inspired a song that is properly titled "I want a boyfriend!"

Fans know that Selena has worked with Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels on their music for years and now, the two talked about their composition process with the Wall Street Journal.

While explaining everything about that, Julia used a particular clue as an example, one they created together after a separation from Justin Bieber.

"I will send you a text message and tell you:" What mood are you in? "Once she replied:" I feel strong and happy, "and then said at the end of the message:" I really want a boyfriend. »I thought we should make a song about that. He came to the studio, and began to flow together, "he said to the media.

While it seems that the song that was made quite a long time ago was never released, it was not because it has no deeper meaning than it seems.

Julia said that ‘One of the letters is about a thin line between a desire and a need. Yes, she wants a boyfriend, but it's not a necessity. She's fine alone and we should all be too. "

Earlier, Selena admitted that she had been single for about two years after her relationship with The Weeknd.

And while he met Justin Bieber at some point, it didn't last long!

Meanwhile, Justin married Hailey Baldwin, while Selena has focused on herself, no man in her life yet!



