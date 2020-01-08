Selena Gomez accredits the right medication to change her life

%MINIFYHTML70ac9ac19248e6334d21fdc8286ce1c59% %MINIFYHTML70ac9ac19248e6334d21fdc8286ce1c510%

WENN / Avalon

Getting frankly about his mental health problems in a new interview in the magazine, the creator of successes & # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39; He explains why his diagnosis came as & # 39; a great relief & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Selena Gomez She was "relieved" to be diagnosed with her mental health problems, as finding the right medication "completely changed" her life.

The hit "Lose You to Love Me" is one of the most successful pop stars in the world, but in a sincere interview with WSJ magazine for her annual edition of Talents & Legends, the 27-year-old singer talked about her emotional struggles.

"I had low self-esteem, and that is something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I have acquired a lot of knowledge about what was going on mentally," she shared. "My ups and downs were really high, and my minimums would take me out for weeks."

%MINIFYHTML70ac9ac19248e6334d21fdc8286ce1c511% %MINIFYHTML70ac9ac19248e6334d21fdc8286ce1c512%

Selena continued: "I discovered that I do have mental health problems. And, honestly, that was a great relief. I realized that there was a way to get help and find people you trust. I took the right medication, and my life has completely changed. "

And the star, which releases "Rare", his first new album since "Revival" of 2015, on Friday (January 10), confessed that his new music reflects his best mental health.

<br />

"I remember Taylor (Swift) saying when I played some of the new songs, & # 39; I feel like I'm seeing who you were before this & # 39;" he recalled. "That makes me happy. I like to feel like that girl again."